A Slipknot fan recently got a manicure with nail art of each band member painted on each of their nails, as shown in a Tuesday (Feb. 8) TikTok video from a talented nail technician named Miya.

"My client's nails and what they paid," the clip begins before showing some of Miya's work for The Nail Ritual, their nail business in Oakland, Calif. It ends with the Slipknot nail art sporting one of the masked metal band's early lineups, illustrated in the finely detailed heads of Shawn "clown" Crahan, Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Chris Fehn, the late Paul Gray, Mick Thomson, Craig Jones and the late Joey Jordison. (Two of the nails aren't shown in the video, but it is presumed they may contain other current and former Slipknot members.)

Miya quips that the Slipknot fan paid "negative $550 and some Chinese takeout" for the manicure. In the video's description, the nail tech jokes, "I'm scared to tell tiktok the real prices."

On their website, Miya says, "I’m a licensed nail technician from the East Bay. I specialize in hand painted nail art on natural nails or GelX extensions. I pride myself in using the highest quality products and always educating myself on the newest trends in the nail industry."

See more of Miya's work by checking out @thenailritual on TikTok, or visit The Nail Ritual's official website at thenailritual.com. The artist is currently booked up for the first half of the year, however, and will begin taking new clients again in June 2022.

In Slipknot news, a new album from the band is on the way shortly — the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. They'll tour extensively throughout the year. Taylor, Slipknot's lead vocalist and the founder of Stone Sour, will release a second solo album soon.

Slipknot Nail Art by The Nail Ritual