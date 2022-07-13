Slipknot’s Tortilla Man Teases ‘Something’s Coming’

In a new Instagram post, Slipknot's Tortilla Man stokes the fire that new music is still on the way from the legendary Iowa metal band. In the latest appetite-whetting message from the band, percussionist Tortilla Man, otherwise known as Michael Pfaff, shares a clip from the musical West Side Story where the main character is singing the famous Broadway staple "Something's Coming."

This campaign from the Iowa metal band has been a month or so in the making. Early in June, frontman Corey Taylor announced at a Knotfest Roadshow tour stop in Cincinnati that new Slipknot music would be coming "very fucking soon." Then a few days later, Taylor said onstage the new stuff would probably be out "within the next month." Doing the math, we're due for it anytime now. The single "The Chapeltown Rag," which was promised to be off "a new album," came out in 2021 fer cryin' out loud.

The kitschy lyrics posted a day ago (July 12) from Tortilla Man goes in full:

Could it be? Yes, it could

Somethin's comin', somethin' good, if I can wait

Somethin's comin', I don't know what it is

But it is gonna be great

Definitely a retro choice of hype. See the post below. We'll continue to hold our breath, and Slipknot will pick up touring again in Bucharest, Romania, on July 20. You can also see Tortilla Man in a "Summer vibin'" in grill-master pose in anticipation. Fire it up, yo.

Tortilla Man Uses West Side Story to Hype New Slipknot Music

Tortilla Man Chills by Grill

