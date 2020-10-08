Congratulations to Slipknot, whose We Are Not Your Kind single "Unsainted" was just certified gold in the U.S. by the RIAA.

"Unsainted" is the first song to receive any RIAA certification regarding last year's We Are Not Your Kind, the sixth studio album from the heavy metal titans. It's a milestone achievement that marks sales, track equivalent digital streams and downloads, totaling in excess of 500,000 units. On the digital side, 10 permanent track downloads are counted as one unit toward certification and 1,500 on-demand audio and video streams are tallied as one unit as well.

The certification officially came yesterday (Oct. 7) and is the first Slipknot song to receive an RIAA certification since three songs — "Before I Forget," "Snuff" and "Wait and Bleed" went platinum on March 18 of 2019.

This isn't the only time "Unsainted" has vaulted its way into Slipknot history. When it was released as the very first track off We Are Not Your Kind, it broke the band's personal best record for most YouTube views in a 24-hour period. Part of the reason the music video generated over 4.7 million views so quickly was that it was also the debut of Slipknot's new set of masks, a must see for any Maggot.

We Are Not Your Kind was the first new record from the group since 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter. With Clown already thinking up new ideas for the next album, it's possible fans won't have to endure another five-year wait.