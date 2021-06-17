Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has discreetly been eking out solo electronic/ambient songs since last Friday (June 11) and now another track, "Brainwash Love - Shhh," has surfaced, accompanied by a creepy video clip.

So far, the songs embody a wide range of sounds. "Brainwash Love - Death Inside" crept up near the seven-minute mark with bleeps and bloops more closely aligned with chiptune music. Others have been a bit more avant-garde and experimental and are brief snippets of eerie soundscapes.

This latest track falls under the latter category with a flat two minutes of quivering ambience as a veiled figure wielding two kitchen knives moves in a fluid manner, a bit like its an interpretive dance.

Watch the video for "Brainwash Love - Shhh" below.

Regarding the makeup of these songs, Clown has been mum. It's not for lack of opportunity though as he has been interviewed in abundance as of late. Instead, he's been seemingly talking about everything possible except his solo music.

The Slipknot keg-banger recently launched his own signature cannabis line, explained why the band hasn't done a livestream performance, told the story of how former 'Knot drummer Joey Jordison filled in for Lars Ulrich at a Metallica show in 2004 and said that Slipknot will 'hopefully' release the followup album to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind later this year.

The focus for later this year though is all on Slipknot as the band's 'Knotfest Roadshow' tour with Killswitch Engage, FEVER 333 and Code Orange begins in late September. See those dates here.

M. Shawn Crahan, "Brainwash Love - Shhh"