There's nothing like Memphis in May, which is why many a music act flocks to the annual Beale Street Music Festival each year for a prime music going experience. This year, you can count Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Deftones and more amongst the acts playing the event.

The lineup has just been announced for the 2020 edition of the Beale Street Music Festival, which will take place at Memphis' Tom Lee Park the weekend of May 1-3. The Luminees and Lil' Wayne are the top billed acts, but rest assured there is plenty of rock to be had over the three days.

On top of the aforementioned Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Deftones, you'll have chances to check out 311, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Rival Sons, Manchester Orchestra, The Glorious Sons, Dirty Honey and Reignwolf.

The event is also pulling in Dababy, The Avett Brothers, Three 6 Mafia, Leon Bridges, Lindsey Buckingham, AJR, Nelly, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, Of Monsters and Men, Waka Flocka Flame, Keb Mo and plenty more. See the full lineup listed in the admat below.

Tickets are currently on sale. Visit the Beale Street Music Festival website for more info.

Beale Street Music Festival