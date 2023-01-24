Social Media Data Predicts 2023’s Rock + Metal Grammy Winners

Could we have a big night from Brandi Carlile and two upstart bands in Idles and Turnstile claiming Grammy gold on Feb. 5? According to BetMasschusetts.com, that could very well be the case according to their social media data research.

The company used the social media listening tool Linkfluence to analyze social media data to see how positively each artist or album has been received online over the course of the past year. From there, that data was compiled it into a positivity score revealing the most liked entry in each Grammy category.

So what does that mean for our rock and metal artists come Grammy night? Well, if that research plays out, then you could see Brit-rock band Idles taking home the Grammy for Best Rock album with Crawler, which yielded a 44.4 positivity score. That comes in considerably ahead of the 27.8 score for Spoon's Lucifer on a Sofa and 25.2 score for Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9.

Best Rock Album

Idles, Crawler - 44.4

Spoon, Lucifer on a Sofa - 27.8

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9 - 25.2

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Boy Named If - 24.9

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout - 14.9

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie - 10.2

On the metal side of things, Turnstile's "Blackout" appears to be the favorite for Best Metal Performance, receiving a 35.4 positivity score. That edges out recent Best Metal Performance winner Megadeth, who are back this year with "We'll Be Back" which received a 29.8 positivity score. Ozzy Osbourne's collaboration with Tony Iommi, "Degradation Rules," is also in the hunt with an overall 29 positivity score.

Best Metal Performance

Turnstile, "Blackout" - 35.4

Megadeth, "We'll Be Back" - 29.8

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi, "Degradation Rules" - 29

Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine" - 24.5

Muse, "Kill or Be Killed" 22.9

Meanwhile, multiple Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile could add to her trophy case with two potential wins for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, both for the song "Broken Horses." In the Best Rock Song category, Carlile earned a 31.3 positivity score, placing her ahead of The War On Drugs' "Harmonia's Dream" with 28.8 and Turnstile's "Blackout" with 27.6.

For Best Rock Performance, "Broken Horses" 31.3 score edged out Ozzy Osbourne and Jeff Beck's "Patient Number 9" with a 28.7 score and The Black Keys' "Wild Child" at a 28 positivity score.

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses" - 31.3

The War on Drugs, "Harmonia's Dream" - 28.8

Turnstile, "Blackout" - 27.6

Ozzy Osbourne, "Patient Number 9" - 25.2

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer" - 14.2

Best Rock Performance

Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses" - 31.3

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9" 28.7

The Black Keys, "Wild Child" - 28

Beck, "Old Man" - 26.6

Turnstile, "Holiday" - 24.1

While positive social media data is a good indicator of how well a record or an artist is received, there's still the very human element of Grammy voters that will ultimately decided the winners of music's biggest night.

Revisit the top 2023 Grammy nominees in rock and metal and other categories here, then tune in to CBS on Sunday, Feb. 5 when the 65th annual Grammy Awards take place from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to find out who won.

Best Rock Album Grammy - Who Won and Who Should've Won What's your take on the past winners?