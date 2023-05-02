Sonic Temple 2023 Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed
Columbus, it's almost festival time! Organizers Danny Wimmer Presents are helping you get prepared for the annual Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival by revealing the set times and stage assignments, now letting you plan out your festival going experience for this year.
As in recent years, the Sonic Temple festival will take over the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the weekend of May 25-28. There will be a trio of stages - the Temple Stage, the Octane Stage and the SoundWave Stage - that will house the weekend's entertainment. Acts such as Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS and more are set to head up the four-day music event and you can now see where all of the band are playing and at what time, helping to navigate your music going experience.
Check out the full lineup below:
Thursday, May 25
Temple Stage
9:20PM - Tool
7:10PM - Godsmack
5:30PM - Beartooth
4:05PM - Pennywise
2:50PM - Fever 333
1:40PM - Miss May I
12:30PM - Oxymorrons
Octane Stage
8:25PM - Bullet For My Valentine
6:20PM - Bad Omens
4:50PM - Anti-Flag
3:30PM - Joey Valence & Brae
2:15PM - Bones UK
1:05PM - Malevolence
12:50PM - Bastardane
SoundWave Stage
7:10PM - Suicidal Tendencies
5:45PM - Ho99o9
4:15PM - Angel Du$t
2:55PM - Bloodywood
1:40PM - Wargasm
12:30PM - Ottto
Friday, May 26
Temple Stage
9:30 PM - Avenged Sevenfold
7:30PM - Queens Of The Stone Age
5:50PM - Chevelle
4:20PM - Badflower
3:05PM - Black Stone Cherry
1:55PM - Des Rocs
12:45PM - Vended
Octane Stage
8:35PM - I Prevail
6:45PM - Knocked Loose
5:05PM - Dorothy
3:45PM - Born Of Osiris
2:30PM - Fame On Fire
1:20PM - Dayseeker
SoundWave Stage
7:45PM - Sleeping With Sirens
6:05PM - Converge
4:25PM - Band-Maid
3:10PM - Brutus
1:55PM - Mike’s Dead
12:45PM - Feast For The Crows
Saturday, May 27
Temple Stage
9:30PM - KISS
7:20PM - Rob Zombie
5:35PM - Falling In Reverse
4:05PM - Trivium
2:50PM - Rival Sons
1:40PM - Giovannie & The Hired Guns
12:30PM - The Violent
Octane Stage
8:35PM - Puscifer
6:30PM - Avatar
4:50PM - From Ashes To New
3:30PM - Attila
2:15PM - Varials
1:05PM - Tallah
11:55AM - Capital Theatre
SoundWave Stage
7:50PM - Yelawolf
5:50PM - Senses Fail
4:15PM - Mothica
2:55PM - Point North
1:40PM - Dead Poet Society
12:35PM - Over The Moon
Sunday, May 28
Temple Stage
9:00PM - Foo Fighters
7:00PM - Deftones
5:30PM - Jawbreaker
4:00PM - The Pretty Reckless
2:40PM - Nothing More
1:30PM - The Bronx
12:20PM - Holy Wars
Octane Stage
8:05PM - Sublime with Rome
6:20PM - Awolnation
4:50PM - White Reaper
3:25PM - Ayron Jones
2:05PM - Zero 9:36
12:55PM - Bob Vylan
11:50AM - Tigercub
SoundWave Stage
7:20PM - Grandson
5:40PM - Filter
4:20PM - Poorstacy
2:50PM - Nova Twins
1:30PM - Starcrawler
12:20PM - Aeir
That's over 75 music performers rocking three stages over four days. And they realize it may be a little difficult to still keep it all straight, so you can download the festival's mobile app here and/or check out the Sonic Temple set times at this location while at the event.
READ MORE: We Answered the Most Searched Questions About Avenged Sevenfold
It should also be noted that a limited number of festival passes are still available for purchase at this location, so get yours now before they get snapped up.