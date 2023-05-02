Sonic Temple 2023 Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed

Columbus, it's almost festival time! Organizers Danny Wimmer Presents are helping you get prepared for the annual Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival by revealing the set times and stage assignments, now letting you plan out your festival going experience for this year.

As in recent years, the Sonic Temple festival will take over the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the weekend of May 25-28. There will be a trio of stages - the Temple Stage, the Octane Stage and the SoundWave Stage - that will house the weekend's entertainment. Acts such as Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS and more are set to head up the four-day music event and you can now see where all of the band are playing and at what time, helping to navigate your music going experience.

Check out the full lineup below:

Thursday, May 25

Temple Stage

9:20PM - Tool

7:10PM - Godsmack

5:30PM - Beartooth

4:05PM - Pennywise

2:50PM - Fever 333

1:40PM - Miss May I

12:30PM - Oxymorrons

Octane Stage

8:25PM - Bullet For My Valentine

6:20PM - Bad Omens

4:50PM - Anti-Flag

3:30PM - Joey Valence & Brae

2:15PM - Bones UK

1:05PM - Malevolence

12:50PM - Bastardane

SoundWave Stage

7:10PM - Suicidal Tendencies

5:45PM - Ho99o9

4:15PM - Angel Du$t

2:55PM - Bloodywood

1:40PM - Wargasm

12:30PM - Ottto

Friday, May 26

Temple Stage

9:30 PM - Avenged Sevenfold

7:30PM - Queens Of The Stone Age

5:50PM - Chevelle

4:20PM - Badflower

3:05PM - Black Stone Cherry

1:55PM - Des Rocs

12:45PM - Vended

Octane Stage

8:35PM - I Prevail

6:45PM - Knocked Loose

5:05PM - Dorothy

3:45PM - Born Of Osiris

2:30PM - Fame On Fire

1:20PM - Dayseeker

SoundWave Stage

7:45PM - Sleeping With Sirens

6:05PM - Converge

4:25PM - Band-Maid

3:10PM - Brutus

1:55PM - Mike’s Dead

12:45PM - Feast For The Crows

Saturday, May 27

Temple Stage

9:30PM - KISS

7:20PM - Rob Zombie

5:35PM - Falling In Reverse

4:05PM - Trivium

2:50PM - Rival Sons

1:40PM - Giovannie & The Hired Guns

12:30PM - The Violent

Octane Stage

8:35PM - Puscifer

6:30PM - Avatar

4:50PM - From Ashes To New

3:30PM - Attila

2:15PM - Varials

1:05PM - Tallah

11:55AM - Capital Theatre

SoundWave Stage

7:50PM - Yelawolf

5:50PM - Senses Fail

4:15PM - Mothica

2:55PM - Point North

1:40PM - Dead Poet Society

12:35PM - Over The Moon

Sunday, May 28

Temple Stage

9:00PM - Foo Fighters

7:00PM - Deftones

5:30PM - Jawbreaker

4:00PM - The Pretty Reckless

2:40PM - Nothing More

1:30PM - The Bronx

12:20PM - Holy Wars

Octane Stage

8:05PM - Sublime with Rome

6:20PM - Awolnation

4:50PM - White Reaper

3:25PM - Ayron Jones

2:05PM - Zero 9:36

12:55PM - Bob Vylan

11:50AM - Tigercub

SoundWave Stage

7:20PM - Grandson

5:40PM - Filter

4:20PM - Poorstacy

2:50PM - Nova Twins

1:30PM - Starcrawler

12:20PM - Aeir

That's over 75 music performers rocking three stages over four days. And they realize it may be a little difficult to still keep it all straight, so you can download the festival's mobile app here and/or check out the Sonic Temple set times at this location while at the event.

It should also be noted that a limited number of festival passes are still available for purchase at this location, so get yours now before they get snapped up.