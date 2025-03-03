Why Spiritbox Took Down Their New Song

A new Spiritbox song dropped earlier today (March 3), but has since been taken down. Vocalist Courtney LaPlante addressed the situation in a message on social media.

The group has already shared "Soft Spine," "Perfect Soul" and "No Loss, No Love" from their upcoming album Tsunami Sea, which will be out later this week on March 7. However, fans were pleased when they realized another track from the record, "Crystal Roses," was available on streaming services earlier today.

In a post on X, which she also shared on her Instagram story, LaPlante stated that the song was not meant to come out today. Read it below.

I don't normally like to air our behind the scenes things like this, but we did not approve putting out another single today. None of us were aware this was happening. I am extremely disappointed and only found out about it late last night, by chance. Trying to take it down ASAP.

Spiritbox were apparently successful in having the song removed from streaming and digital platforms, as it's not longer available on Spotify. Some fans managed to listen to the track before it was taken down, though.

Other fans shared on Reddit that they've already received their vinyl copy of Tsunami Sea a few days early.

"I’m on track 4 and I’m smiling so hard. THIS ALBUM IS SO GOOD," one individual wrote on a Reddit thread while listening to it for the first time.

"Overall very very solid album, I don’t dislike any songs on here, absolute peak work from Spiritbox. Courtney kills it on these tracks," another fan wrote on a different thread. They also shared a brief review of each individual song, but warned of spoilers for anyone who hasn't listened yet.

You can pre-order or pre-save your copy of Tsunami Sea here.