Steel Panther Add 22-Date Summer Tour to 2023 Concert Itinerary
Steel Panther will literally be on the prowl, looking for some of the best rock audiences out there, when they return to the road in the U.S. this summer. The group just booked a 22-city run that will come in support of their latest album, On the Prowl.
The trek gets underway July 13 in Huntington, New York, and will make its way across the country before coming to an end Aug. 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below. Check in on tickets and VIP packages here.
The tour will follow the band's current dates as they travel through Europe playing multiple sold out shows. Remaining dates can also be seen below.
As for the new album, On the Prowl, it's already yielded the songs "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)," "1987" and "Friends With Benefits." You can currently order the record at this location.
In other Steel Panther news, the band has just launched a new game show on their YouTube Channel. Drummer Stix Zadinia hosts Are You Metal? in which he finds out which of his bandmates are the most metal on any given week through a series of trivia questions. New episodes air each Tuesday. Be sure to check it out here and get your concert tickets for this summer at this location.
Steel Panther 2023 "On the Prowl" Summer Tour
July 13 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
July 14 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater
July 15 – Saylorsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage
July 16 – Mashantucket, Ct. @ Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods
July 18 – Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork
July 20 – Richmond, Va. @ The National
July 21 – Roanoke, Va. @ Dr Pepper Park
July 22 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
July 24 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
July 25 – Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
July 26 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly
July 28 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
July 29 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
July 30 – New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Aug. 1 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live
Aug. 2 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Aug. 3 – Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center
Aug. 5 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip
Aug. 11 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Aug. 18 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Aug. 19 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Previously Announced European Dates
May 15 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall #
May 17 – Manchester, U.K. @ Academy #
May 18 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy #
May 20 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town #
May 21 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy #
May 23 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy #
May 25 – Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
May 26 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue
May 28 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
June 3 – Nürnberg, GER @ Rock im Park 2023
June 4 – Nürburg, GER @ Rock am Ring 2023
# With Winger