Steel Panther Add 22-Date Summer Tour to 2023 Concert Itinerary

Steel Panther will literally be on the prowl, looking for some of the best rock audiences out there, when they return to the road in the U.S. this summer. The group just booked a 22-city run that will come in support of their latest album, On the Prowl.

The trek gets underway July 13 in Huntington, New York, and will make its way across the country before coming to an end Aug. 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below. Check in on tickets and VIP packages here.

The tour will follow the band's current dates as they travel through Europe playing multiple sold out shows. Remaining dates can also be seen below.

As for the new album, On the Prowl, it's already yielded the songs "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)," "1987" and "Friends With Benefits." You can currently order the record at this location.

In other Steel Panther news, the band has just launched a new game show on their YouTube Channel. Drummer Stix Zadinia hosts Are You Metal? in which he finds out which of his bandmates are the most metal on any given week through a series of trivia questions. New episodes air each Tuesday. Be sure to check it out here and get your concert tickets for this summer at this location.

Steel Panther 2023 "On the Prowl" Summer Tour

July 13 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

July 14 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater

July 15 – Saylorsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

July 16 – Mashantucket, Ct. @ Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

July 18 – Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork

July 20 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

July 21 – Roanoke, Va. @ Dr Pepper Park

July 22 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

July 24 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

July 25 – Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

July 26 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

July 28 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

July 29 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

July 30 – New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Aug. 1 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live

Aug. 2 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Aug. 3 – Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center

Aug. 5 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip

Aug. 11 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Aug. 18 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Aug. 19 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Previously Announced European Dates

May 15 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall #

May 17 – Manchester, U.K. @ Academy #

May 18 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy #

May 20 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town #

May 21 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy #

May 23 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy #

May 25 – Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

May 26 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

May 28 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

June 3 – Nürnberg, GER @ Rock im Park 2023

June 4 – Nürburg, GER @ Rock am Ring 2023

# With Winger

