Story of the Year Livestream Ticket Giveaway + Special Grand Prize

Post-hardcore stalwarts Story of the Year are nearing the last of their 'Ghost Signal' livestream concert series, in which they revisit their first three albums, playing each iconic album in entirety. With a performance of their 2003 debut, Page Avenue, set for Nov. 6, we're partnering with them for a special giveaway.

A total of four prizes are up for grabs, including a "Transmission 3" grand prize merch bundle as well as three individual livestream ticket codes.

The bundle prize for the Page Avenue performance (aka "Transmission 3") show comes with the following items: a "Transmission 3" T-shirt, "Transmission 3" screen printed poster and "Transmission 3" livestream ticket code and commemorative physical ticket.

View the prize pack below and for details on how to enter (for free), head further down the page.

Story of the Year

The contest runs from today (Nov. 2) through Wednesday (Nov. 4) at 6PM ET. Each of the four winners will be notified on Thursday (Nov. 5). Story of the Year's livestream show will begin at 8PM ET / 5PM ET on Friday (Nov. 6).

For more information on the band's 'Ghost Signal' livestream concert series and to purchase a ticket for the Page Avenue "Transmission 3" show, head here.

While this is the third show in the series, it's not too late for fans to catch "Transmission 1" and "Transmission 2", where Story of the Year played 2008's The Black Swan and 2005's In The Wake of Determination in full, respectively. Check this location for more details.

"We are going above and beyond to make our livestream an incredible experience for our fans," said guitarist and visual content specialist Ryan Phillips. "We didn't want to stand on a stage in a sad empty venue and point a couple static go-pros at us. Instead, we spared no expense in building an elaborate 'bunker' full of state of the art lights and production, including a 40-foot video wall. It's over the top awesome, and honestly cooler than anything we've done live!"

He continued, "Additionally, we've hired an uber creative team of professional camera operators & directors to capture the action in a compelling way. We're aiming to set the benchmark of what a livestream can be and we're going to have all of the fun you've come to expect at a Story of the Year show! Don't miss this shit!"

Equally enthused, vocalist Dan Marsala exclaimed, "Live music is a huge part of all of our lives, whether it is playing shows or going to shows, we all have a huge void in our lives right now. This is our way to try and stay connected and give a unique experience to the fans who share the same love for our music as we do. We're playing our first three albums in their entirety. Many of these songs have never been played live before and maybe never will again! Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime crazy event!"