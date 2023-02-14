Yellowcard Reunite for 20th Anniversary ‘Ocean Avenue’ U.S. Tour Dates

"If I could find you now, things would get better." Well, Yellowcard fans, you'll be able to find the band back on the road, reuniting for their first concert tour in over six years, and it comes while supporting the 20th anniversary of the band's breakout album, Ocean Avenue.

The four-piece of Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Ryan Mendez and Josh Portman first got together last fall, playing a headlining slot at Chicago's Riot Fest. From there, they felt there was some unfinished business and here we are in 2023 with the band celebrating the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue.

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again, much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends,” says Key. “Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

Ocean Avenue was Yellowcard's fourth studio album, but it gave them their big break thanks to the title track, as well as the singles "Way Away," "Only One" and "Believe." The album has been certified double platinum in the U.S.

The tour gets underway July 5 in Baltimore, Md., with dates keeping the group on the road through Aug. 8 in Denver. Joining them on the run will be a wide variety of support acts. Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin, The Wild Life and Emo Night Brooklyn will all spend time warming audiences up on select dates. See the full itinerary and who is playing with Yellowcard on what night in the tour listing toward the bottom of this post.

Tickets and VIP packages will be offered via a Yellowcard presale starting this Wednesday (Feb. 15) at 10AM local time. Additional presales will also be offered in the lead up to the Friday (Feb. 17) general public on sale, which also starts at 10AM local time. Visit Ticketmaster for your ticketing details.

Yellowcard Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

July 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion ^*

July 06 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

July 08 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

July 09 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

July 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *+

July 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center ^*

July 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+

July 15 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory ^*

July 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+

July 18 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

July 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

July 22 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place ^*+

July 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center ^*+

July 25 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall ^*

July 27 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

July 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

July 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @YouTube Theater ^#+

Aug, 01 - San Diego, Calif. @Petco Park - Gallagher Square ^#

Aug. 02 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

Aug. 04 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater ^#

Aug. 06 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre #+

Aug. 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

^ signifies dates with Mayday Parade

* signifies dates with Story of the Year

# signifies dates with Anberlin

+ signifies dates with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life

