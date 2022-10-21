Study Ranks 10 Most Successful Horror Movie Songs, One Is More Popular Than Others Combined

As Halloween nears, you're likely watching more horror films and listening to the soundtracks, but did you know there's one horror movie song that reigns so supreme in terms of popularity that it more than doubles its closes competitor in terms of Spotify plays and more than triples the closest competition for estimated royalty earnings? So what is this king of the horror movie soundtrack songs? It's Linkin Park's "One Step Closer."

While the song might not instantly make you think of a horror film, it was included in the heavily nu-metal infused soundtrack of the movie Dracula 2000. The soundtrack included songs from System of a Down, Saliva, Disturbed, Static-X, Powerman 5000, Taproot and a host of other heavy hitters, but "One Step Closer" was the biggest song to appear on the set.

Onlinecasinos.co.uk commissioned the study, which delved into the success of horror film soundtracks and the biggest songs from those collections, and not only did Linkin Park top the horror film soundtrack songs list, but the Dracula 2000 soundtrack was also the highest earning horror film soundtrack.

The Dracula 2000 soundtrack had a combined 445,138,534 Spotify plays while yielding an estimated royalty earning of £1,531,276.56 ($1,707,779 U.S.). Linkin Park's "One Step Closer" topped the horror soundtrack songs list with 415,128,593 Spotify plays at the time of the study, with an estimated royalty earning of £1,428,042.36 ($1,592,645.70 U.S.)

The closest competition in terms of horror film soundtracks and songs are tied to Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack, which yielded 307,349,917 combined Spotify plays and £1,057,283.71 ($1,179.151.50 U.S.). The biggest song from that soundtrack was Danny Elfman's "This Is Halloween," which received 87,149,086 Spotify plays as of the time of the study, with an estimated royalty earning of £299,792.86 ($334,348.50 U.S.).

The remainder of the horror film soundtrack song Top 10 is as follows:

3. "Halloween Theme" by John Carpenter from Halloween - 22,688,797 Spotify plays / £78,049.46 estimated royalty earnings

4. "Cry Little Sister" by Gerard McMann from The Lost Boys - 14,921,352 Spotify plays / £51,329.45 estimated royalty earnings

5. "Sinister Purpose" by Creedence Clearwater Revival from Green Room - 12,008,612 Spotify plays / £41,309.63 estimated royalty earnings

6. "Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue" by Ramones from House of 1,000 Corpses - 7,561,303 Spotify plays / £26,010.88 estimated royalty earnings

7. "Love" by Mica Levi from Under the Skin - 5,516,285 Spotify plays / £18,976.02 estimated royalty earnings

8. "Reborn" by Colin Stetson from Hereditary - 4,487,842 Spotify plays / £15,438.18 estimated royalty earnings

9. "Mandy Love Theme" by Jóhann Jóhannsson from Mandy - 4,410,792 Spotify plays / £15,173.12 estimated royalty earnings

10. "Suspiria" by Goblin from Suspiria - 3,374,643 Spotify plays / £11,608.77 estimated royalty earnings

As for the remainder of the Top 10 Highest Earning Horror Movie Soundtracks, the stats can be viewed below:

3. The Lost Boys - 35,653,883 combined Spotify plays / £122,649.36 estimated royalty earnings

4. Halloween - 30,106,403 combined Spotify plays / £103,566.03 estimated royalty earnings

5. House of 1,000 Corpses - 18,025,372 combined Spotify plays / £62,007.28 estimated royalty earnings

6. Green Room - 12,591,534 combined Spotify plays / £43,314.88 estimated royalty earnings

7. It Follows - 12,380,976 combined Spotify plays / £42,590.56 estimated royalty earnings

8. Mandy - 9,322,307 combined Spotify plays / £32,068.74 estimated royalty earnings

9. Annihilation - 9,248,161 combined Spotify plays / £31,813.67 estimated royalty earnings

10. Under the Skin - 8,848,878 combined Spotify plays / £30,440.14 estimated royalty earnings

Linkin Park, "One Step Closer"