If you were wondering where Suicidal Tendencies went on Instagram, you probably weren't the only one. The band just revealed their Instagram account was locked over the last three weeks, leaving them without access to the platform because of their band name.

"So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account was down for the last 3 weeks. Long story, this had nothing to do with "us", but everything to do with our name," wrote the band in a new post yesterday (Oct. 6). "This isn't the first time we’ve been flagged," the long-running crossover group explained, "but hopefully it will be the last. We'll go into that more later, but right now we want to focus on the positive and give our beST to you all and say thanks for always STanding with us!"

Suicidal Tendencies' account was locked amid a whistleblower scandal in which a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, revealed in an interview of 60 Minutes that the company's internal research indicated that 13.5 percent of teenage girls said that Instagram makes thoughts of suicide worse (via Business Insider).

The three-week ban appears to have been imposed right around the time the whisteblower scandal first surfaced in a mid-September report by The Wall Street Journal. It was also suggested by Haugen that Facebook had knowingly allowed the proliferation of conspiracy theories (QAnon) and extremist movements (white nationalism) to users who did not outright seek this content out. Facebook has denied these claims.

Head here to follow Suicidal Tendencies on Instagram. And maybe give them a follow on Twitter too in case they become the victim of another ban.