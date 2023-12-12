Sum 41’s Final Effort Is a Double Album of Pop-Punk + Metal, Deryck Whibley Explains
Combining their two major influences, Sum 41's final album, Heaven :x: Hell, is a double LP composed of one full album of metal with an equal side of pop-punk, as singer Deryck Whibley revealed this week in statements about the forthcoming effort.
Sum 41 made public their breakup earlier this year. The band will embark on a farewell tour before they quit. As of Tuesday (Dec. 12), Sum 41 fans can watch the group's music video for "Rise Up," the latest single from the upcoming double album. ("Landmines" emerged earlier this fall.) Heaven :x: Hell arrives in full on March 29, 2024.
Watch the video and get more information about the album down toward the bottom of this post.
READ MORE: Deryck Whibley Shares Why Sum 41 Decided to Split With This Final Album
"I was confident enough to say, 'This is the record I'd like to go out on,'" Whibley explains. "We've made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it's unique to us."
He continues, "I love Sum 41, what we've achieved, endured and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits. There were so many times we could've broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I'm proud of that." However, it's now "the right time to walk away," he says.
Via NME, he adds Heaven :x: Hell is "an aggressive album. There's not really any slow songs on either side of the record. Everything is very energetic. The pop punk stuff is fast and upbeat, while the heavy songs hit hard. There's also some stuff that's heavier than anything we've ever done before."
See Sum 41's upcoming tour dates below.
Sum 41, "Rise Up" (Music Video)
Heaven :x: Hell Cover Art + Tracklist
Heaven:
1. "Waiting on a Twist of Fate"
2. "Landmines"
3. "I Can't Wait"
4. "Time Won't Wait"
5. "Future Primitive"
6. "Dopamine"
7. "Not Quite Myself"
8. "Bad Mistake"
9. "Johnny Libertine"
10. "Radio Silence"
Hell:
1. "Preparasi a Salire"
2. "Rise Up"
3. "Stranger in These Times"
4. "I Don’t Need Anyone"
5. "Over the Edge"
6. "House of Liars"
7. "You Wanted War"
8. "Paint It Black"
9. "It's All Me"
10. "How the End Begins"
Sum 41 Tour Dates 2024
Jan. 12 – San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
Jan. 13 – Anaheim, Calif. @ ALTer Ego
March 16 – Tokyo, Japan @ Punkspring
March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Pa'l Norte
May 12 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
June 14 – Hradec, Czechia @ Rock for People
June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock
June 16 – Derby, U.K. @ Download Fest
June 21 – Neuhausen, Germany @ Southside Fest
June 23 – Schneesel, Germany @ Hurricane Fest
June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera on Air
June 29 – Geiselwind, Germany @ Mission Ready
June 30 – Marmande, France @ Garorock
July 4 – Nantes, France @ La Nuit de l'Erdre
July 5 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
July 9 – Milan, Italy @ I-Days
Aug. 7 – Saguenay, Quebec @ Harbor Village
Aug. 8 – Québec, Quebec @ Old Port Agora
Aug. 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec @ Rock La Cauze
Nov. 23 – Nanterre, France @ La Defense Stadium
