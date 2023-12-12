Combining their two major influences, Sum 41's final album, Heaven :x: Hell, is a double LP composed of one full album of metal with an equal side of pop-punk, as singer Deryck Whibley revealed this week in statements about the forthcoming effort.

Sum 41 made public their breakup earlier this year. The band will embark on a farewell tour before they quit. As of Tuesday (Dec. 12), Sum 41 fans can watch the group's music video for "Rise Up," the latest single from the upcoming double album. ("Landmines" emerged earlier this fall.) Heaven :x: Hell arrives in full on March 29, 2024.

"I was confident enough to say, 'This is the record I'd like to go out on,'" Whibley explains. "We've made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it's unique to us."

He continues, "I love Sum 41, what we've achieved, endured and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits. There were so many times we could've broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I'm proud of that." However, it's now "the right time to walk away," he says.

Via NME, he adds Heaven :x: Hell is "an aggressive album. There's not really any slow songs on either side of the record. Everything is very energetic. The pop punk stuff is fast and upbeat, while the heavy songs hit hard. There's also some stuff that's heavier than anything we've ever done before."

See Sum 41's upcoming tour dates below.

Sum 41, "Rise Up" (Music Video)

Heaven :x: Hell Cover Art + Tracklist

Sum 41 final album art Rise Records loading...

Heaven:

1. "Waiting on a Twist of Fate"

2. "Landmines"

3. "I Can't Wait"

4. "Time Won't Wait"

5. "Future Primitive"

6. "Dopamine"

7. "Not Quite Myself"

8. "Bad Mistake"

9. "Johnny Libertine"

10. "Radio Silence"

Hell:

1. "Preparasi a Salire"

2. "Rise Up"

3. "Stranger in These Times"

4. "I Don’t Need Anyone"

5. "Over the Edge"

6. "House of Liars"

7. "You Wanted War"

8. "Paint It Black"

9. "It's All Me"

10. "How the End Begins"

Sum 41 Tour Dates 2024

Jan. 12 – San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

Jan. 13 – Anaheim, Calif. @ ALTer Ego

March 16 – Tokyo, Japan @ Punkspring

March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Pa'l Norte

May 12 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 14 – Hradec, Czechia @ Rock for People

June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 16 – Derby, U.K. @ Download Fest

June 21 – Neuhausen, Germany @ Southside Fest

June 23 – Schneesel, Germany @ Hurricane Fest

June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera on Air

June 29 – Geiselwind, Germany @ Mission Ready

June 30 – Marmande, France @ Garorock

July 4 – Nantes, France @ La Nuit de l'Erdre

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 9 – Milan, Italy @ I-Days

Aug. 7 – Saguenay, Quebec @ Harbor Village

Aug. 8 – Québec, Quebec @ Old Port Agora

Aug. 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec @ Rock La Cauze

Nov. 23 – Nanterre, France @ La Defense Stadium