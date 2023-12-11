In a new interview, Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates was asked what current young artists remind him of his own band. In response, the rocker gave two inspired music recommendations.

In fact, the guitarist says one of those artists moved him to start writing music again after the completion of Life Is But a Dream…, Avenged Sevenfold's latest album that emerged in June.

So who are these two fresh, emerging artists that Synyster Gates is currently rocking?

The first is an Australian alternative artist who mixes metal with alt, trap and indie. The other is a experimental hyper-pop duo originally from St. Louis.

Synyster Gates Names A7X-Like Artists

“Kim Dracula, they're fearless," Syn tells Metal Hammer. "Their ability to just be themselves and their confidence — it's mind-blowing. I’m sure you're going to see a really unique career there."

Kim Dracula, "Land of the Sun"

But that's not all. Syn's second response for a newer A7X-like artist is the duo that Pitchfork called "two savants making pop music sound absurdly fun."

And who is that? "A personal favorite of mine is 100 gecs," the Avenged Sevenfold guitarist says. "Jesus, they've just turned music upside down."

He explains, "I was toast after [Life Is But a Dream…] — no more new music, maybe I could think about a new song in five years. Then their album came out just before we released our record and I was like, 'Hey, Matt [M. Shadows, Avenged Sevenfold vocalist], wanna go write some crazy shit?'"

He adds, "They completely re-energized me."

Syn says of Avenged, however, "We're not planning anything new, but it gets you excited."

100 gecs, "Hollywood Baby" (Music Video)

As for his own band, in 2024, A7X will extend their tour in support of their latest through more global destinations, with supporting acts in Poppy and Sullivan King. See the dates below.

Avenged Sevenfold, "Mattel" (Music Video)

