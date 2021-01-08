System of a Down’s John Dolmayan Speaks Out Against Capitol Raid

System of a Down drummer and outspoken Trump supporter John Dolmayan has called for peaceful protesting following this week’s raid on Capitol Hill. The musician went on to share his concerns about political polarization and offered well wishes to Joe Biden’s presidency.

Dolmayan made headlines in 2020 after calling President Trump “the greatest friend to minorities,” the Black Lives Matter movement “a propaganda tool” and labeling some liberals “cowards” for not supporting free speech. Despite Dolmayan’s political odds with bandmate Serj Tankian, the two have found common ground in their support for Armenia during the country’s struggle against Azerbaijan.

Days after a group of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol Building as U.S. Senators were certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, Dolmayan shared his opinions on the matter, decrying those who seek to bring civil war to the United States.

“A rally, a protest, a movement, a debate, or any activism of any kind should be and can be conducted peacefully,” Dolmayan writes. “There are those who’s goal it is to create a civil war of thought in this country and the polarization experienced in the last year has proven it. Our country is in need of sensible debate and a greater understanding of opposing views. Unfortunately I see a greater divide in the future and less acceptance of alternative thinking. Simply reading some of the comments below will show this.”

Dolmayan went on to question the legitimacy of Biden’s victory, but offered his support for the sake of the country. “If Biden is in fact president I wish his presidency the best and will support the country in anyway I can , as an American that’s my responsibility and as a conservative that’s just my ideology.”

Dolmayan questioned the outcome of the 2020 election days after major news sources had called an electoral college victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “This election is not over nor should it be without complete transparency,” the drummer wrote. “If the will of the American people is that Joe Biden is president then so be it but only if he achieved this without fraud or collusion.”