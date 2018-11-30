Ted Cruz: Nine Inch Nails Guest List Story Is ‘Fake News’

Yesterday (Nov. 29), it was reported that Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor denied Ted Cruz a spot on the band's guest list at their show in Irving, Texas, telling the state's senator to "fuck off." Now, Cruz is denying the story, calling it "fake news."

"To all the gullible reporters who are 'reporting' that I asked to be on the guest list at a Nine Inch Nails concert: uh, no, NIN is not my music taste," Cruz tweeted, clearing the air. "He was clearly joking," the senator continued, noting, "And for the record, I also didn’t 'drink all his beer' the last time...but I would have!" He concluded the tweet with a hashtag "#FakeNews."

At the show, Reznor polled the crowd, asking how many in attendance had voted for Ted Cruz in the recent senate race. The frontman then stated, "He might be here tonight. He was bugging to get on the guest list, and I told him to fuck off. We put him on a few years ago, he drank all the beer, and was just a pain in the ass to be around. So, I won’t, I won’t hold it against you.”

The last time Cruz got mixed up in the world of rock and metal, a humorous conspiracy theory developed that he may indeed be Michael Sweet, the singer from Christian metal band Stryper. A side-by-side image showed the resemblance between the two and the senator had his fun, neither confirming nor denying that he was Stryper's frontman.

