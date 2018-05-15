Tenacious D Tease New Album, Reveal More 2018 Tour Dates

Tenacious D are back. It was recently revealed that there are plans for a sequel to The Pick of Destiny and earlier this week it was announced that the comedy-rock duo would be playing the Foo Fighters' 2018 edition of Cal Jam. Now comes word that a new album is in the works and late 2018 tour dates have been added.

In an animated promo seen above, Jack Black and Kyle Gass fret about paying the rent and having to do another album, but Kyle might just have something up his sleeves. The promo then teases a new studio album "probably" in 2018, while there is definitely a tour that will happen later this year.

The trek is slated for late fall, primarily taking place in the eastern and midwestern section of the U.S. The tour launches Nov. 3 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and concludes Nov. 13 in Chicago.

"The D is ready to rock your world and melt your minds," state the duo on their social media, revealing that a pre-sale starts tomorrow (May 16) at 10AM local time in each of the markets via their website using the password "HOPE" for access. The public on-sale starts Friday at 10AM local time. See all of the scheduled dates below.

Tenacious D 2018 Tour Dates

June 15-16 - Montebello, Quebec @ Montebello Rock Fest

Oct. 6 - San Bernardino, Calif. @ Cal Jam '18

Nov. 3 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Nov. 7 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Stage AE

Nov. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Nov. 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

Nov. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

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