Testament vocalist Chuck Billy has made a video message outlining changes to how the band will interact with fans on their upcoming The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2021 alongside Exodus and Death Angel.

The alterations arrive after Billy was among the first heavy metal musicians to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, soon followed by others on the trio of acts' European leg of The Bay Strikes Back. That same month, concerts across the globe came to a standstill.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

In his Aug. 4 message, Billy recalls how "all three bands were sick with COVID" last year. So when they embark across the U.S. this fall, he says, "we've gotta kinda approach things a little different."

"We do wanna offer a meet-and-greet with our fans," Billy continues. But instead, Testament will "offer a soundcheck, so we actually don't really have to touch each other and be that close to each other to spread the virus if someone does carry it in."

That's because, he adds, if "one person gets sick on this tour, the tour's over. So we're trying to do everything we can to keep the fans safe, to keep the bands safe, to keep us working, so the tour doesn't end."

The singer was apologetic, he says, because he "like[s] to come out after the show and hang out with some fans, sign things, talk to everybody." It will be "maybe until next summer" before he does again.

It's been around 18 months since the novel coronavirus first sparked a worldwide pandemic. Vaccination efforts in the U.S. continue, but about half of the country's total population remains unvaccinated as more easily transmissible variants of COVID-19 have emerged.

"We're all gonna have to do this together, do our part," Billy says. "Either be vaccinated [or] — and if you're not vaccinated and you wanna come to see the show, do everybody else a favor — wear a mask. That's your choice. We're just trying to do everything we can to keep this tour going, keep fans entertained, and most of all, keep us and the crew working. I would hate to get out there and start a tour and then, in the middle of it, somebody gets sick and the whole tour's done."

See Testament dates below and get tickets here.

Testament, Exodus + Death Angel Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Nuclear Blast

Sept. 9 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

Oct. 6 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater

Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 8 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 10 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 11 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Oct. 12 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 14 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 15 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Oct. 17 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 18 – New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Oct. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Oct. 21 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

Oct. 23 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 26 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Oct. 27 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 28 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Madison Theater

Oct. 30 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Nov. 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Nov. 2 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Nov. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

Nov. 5 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Nov. 9 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Nov. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Nov. 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues **

Nov. 27 – Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox

* Without Exodus + Death Angel

** No Exodus