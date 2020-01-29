The Amity Affliction’s New Song ‘Catatonia’ Is a Cleansing Beatdown

The Amity Affliction's seventh album, Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them will be out on Feb. 21 and Loudwire is bringing you the exclusive premiere of the new single, "Catatonia."

There's a wondrous sense of duality present on this bruising track. Uplifting melodies and impassioned clean singing offer some reprieve to what's otherwise a vicious hardcore beatdown on "Catatonia," which, lyrically, offers a sense of reflection and perseverance.

"If you listen carefully, you’ll hear this is a sister track to 'All My Friends Are Dead,'" said singer Ahren Stringer. "We wrote it to bookend the album and keep it heavy fuckin' metal. Lyrically, I think it ties the whole theme of the album together and wraps up what Joel [Birch] is trying to get across. Even though everything might seem perfect from the outside, sometimes being broken on the inside can never truly be fixed."

Read the lyrics to "Catatonia" directly below and listen to the song toward the bottom of the page.

Catatonia

Catatonic I’m on the floor

You asking for more and more

I give you all and then I give some more

I am brittle unstable and scared for my life

When you can’t see the future

You can’t see the light

Catatonic I promise

I’ll make it through the night

I can go on and on as long as you’re with me

I can go on and on as long as you’re singing I know that I should be happy

I know that I should be all these things

It’s just that the weather keeps on changing

If only I could be happy

If only for more than just one day

It’s that the weather keeps on changing Catatonia

What’s one more day a week

A month a fucking year

If I’m constantly shrouded by nothing but fear

I can go on and on as long as you’re with me

I can go on and on as long as you’re singing I know that I should be happy

I know that I should be all these things

It’s just that the weather keeps on changing

If only I could be happy

If only for more than just one day

It’s that the weather keeps on changing Catatonia

Let’s go, I’m all ears

You wanna help me?

Let’s go, I’m not scared

Death is final, I don’t care I know that I should be happy

I know that I should be all these things

It’s just that the weather keeps on changing

(It’s just that the weather keeps changing)

If only I could be happy

If only for more than just one day

It’s that the weather keeps on changing

Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them will be released through Pure Noise Records and can be pre-ordered here. Catch the band on their co-headlining North American tour with Sleeping With Sirens at these dates.

The Amity Affliction, "Catatonia"

The Amity Affliction, Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them Album Art + Track Listing

Pure Noise Records

1. "Coffin"

2. "All My Friends Are Dead"

3. "Soak Me in Bleach"

4. "All I Do Is Sink"

5. "Baltimore Rain

6. "Aloneliness"

7. "Forever"

8. "Just Like Me"

9. "Born to Lose"

10. "Fever Dream"

11. "Catatonia"