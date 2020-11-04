Tis the season ... for a break from the election tension, and The Offspring are providing it for you. The band has officially started the transition to focusing on the holidays with their cover of the Darlene Love classic, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Sensing a need for an uplifting break from the news cycle, singer Dexter Holland commented, "It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now. We've always been huge fans of Darlene Love, so when the idea came up to do a Christmas song, we jumped at the chance to record that one … and tried not to wreck it!"

It's fairly faithful to the original with the sleigh bells jingling and Holland backed by joyous singers. Love initially sang the track on the 1963 A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector compilation. In the years since it's been covered by U2, Joey Ramone, Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi, Anberlin, Smash Mouth and a wealth of others.

Have a listen in the player below and if you'd like to pick up the track you can do so here.

2020 was a year in which many fans expected the long awaited new album from the Offspring with much of 2019 being spent finalizing details for the set. However, with the pandemic, the record release details have yet to arrive.

The band did entertain fans earlier this year covering the Clinton Johnson Band's "Here Kitty Kitty," a song that was thrust back into the spotlight thanks to Netflix's Tiger King docuseries that saw Joe Exotic performing the song.

Stay tuned to see if news on The Offspring's album comes for 2021.

