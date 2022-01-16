The Offspring Sing ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ Among the Clouds in ‘Cockpit Karaoke’

The Offspring are giving James Corden a run for his money in their series "Cockpit Karaoke." The most recent installment features Bryan 'Dexter' Holland and Kevin 'Noodles' Wasserman singing along to "Let The Bad Times Roll." You can watch the video below.

The series, which came out in July 2021, consists of Holland and Wasserman rocking out to some of the band's greatest hits inside the cockpit of a private plane being flown by Holland.

"We know everyone’s heard of Carpool Karaoke, but Cockpit Karaoke???" Holland tells SPIN. No one’s done that!! Since I’m a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to some of our songs."

The Offspring, "Let The Bad Times Roll" on "Cockpit Karaoke"

"Let The Bad Times Roll" comes off the band's 2021 album of the same name, released via Concord Records.

In other Offspring news, two of their singles, "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," reached platinum status in September 2021, as certified by the RIAA. They also recently celebrated 23 years of their album Americana.