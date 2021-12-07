The Warning Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour

The Warning have announced a 2022 North American tour. It'll be their first time headlining throughout the U.S. and part of Canada.

Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning are a trio of sisters who went viral back in 2015 for their cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." They were teenagers at the time, all younger than 16, and they attracted a massive audience as a result of their talent.

The group consists of Daniela Villarreal on the guitar and vocals, Alejandra Villarreal on the bass and piano and Paulina Villarreal behind the drum kit. As a result of the attention the sisters have garnered, they've been invited to open for acts such as The Killers and Def Leppard in Mexico City and Guadalajara, and also for Metallica at this year's Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Fla.

Earlier this year, The Warning released a new single called "Choke," a new cover of "Enter Sandman," which was featured on Metallica's Blacklist album and then an EP titled Mayday.

The band's 2022 run kicks off Jan. 18 in San Diego, Calif. at the House of Blues, and will continue through Feb. 26 — see the full itinerary. Tickets will be available Dec. 10 on the band's website.

The Warning 2022 North American Tour Dates

Jan. 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Jan. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Jan. 24 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

Jan. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Barboza

Jan. 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Biltmore

Jan. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

Jan. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater

Feb. 1 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Feb. 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Feb. 4 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Stop

Feb. 5 - Pittsburg, Pa. @ Jergels

Feb. 6 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Feb. 7 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

Feb. 11 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Feb. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head

Feb. 13 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Feb. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell at the Masquerade

Feb. 16 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Feb. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It

Feb. 20 - Dallas Texas @ The Studio at The Factory

Feb. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Studio

Feb. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Feb. 26 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room