The Warning Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour
The Warning have announced a 2022 North American tour. It'll be their first time headlining throughout the U.S. and part of Canada.
Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning are a trio of sisters who went viral back in 2015 for their cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." They were teenagers at the time, all younger than 16, and they attracted a massive audience as a result of their talent.
The group consists of Daniela Villarreal on the guitar and vocals, Alejandra Villarreal on the bass and piano and Paulina Villarreal behind the drum kit. As a result of the attention the sisters have garnered, they've been invited to open for acts such as The Killers and Def Leppard in Mexico City and Guadalajara, and also for Metallica at this year's Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Fla.
Earlier this year, The Warning released a new single called "Choke," a new cover of "Enter Sandman," which was featured on Metallica's Blacklist album and then an EP titled Mayday.
The band's 2022 run kicks off Jan. 18 in San Diego, Calif. at the House of Blues, and will continue through Feb. 26 — see the full itinerary. Tickets will be available Dec. 10 on the band's website.
The Warning 2022 North American Tour Dates
Jan. 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Jan. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Jan. 24 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone
Jan. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Barboza
Jan. 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Biltmore
Jan. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex
Jan. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater
Feb. 1 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Feb. 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Feb. 4 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Stop
Feb. 5 - Pittsburg, Pa. @ Jergels
Feb. 6 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry
Feb. 7 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Feb. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater
Feb. 11 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Feb. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head
Feb. 13 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Feb. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell at the Masquerade
Feb. 16 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Feb. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It
Feb. 20 - Dallas Texas @ The Studio at The Factory
Feb. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Studio
Feb. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
Feb. 26 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room