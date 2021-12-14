Theory Announce 2022 U.S. ‘Say Nothing’ Tour

Theory have just announced their 2022 U.S. Say Nothing tour, where they'll be joined by special guests Black Stone Cherry and Shaman's Harvest for select dates.

The tour kicks off Feb. 11 in Indianapolis, Ind. with Black Stone Cherry, who will also support them on their Feb. 12 and Feb. 14 shows. For the remainder of the run, Shaman's Harvest will open for them. The final concert is set for March 13 in Charleston, S.C.

See the full list of dates below. The pre-sale for tickets will begin tomorrow (Dec. 15) at 10AM local time, and the general sale will take place Friday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Get tickets and more information here.

Theory were out on tour earlier this year in support of their 2020 album Say Nothing, but were forced to cut out part of the trek out of concern for COVID-19. As a result, a few shows that were scheduled for the end of August as well as all of their September dates were canceled. The tour picked back up in October, and just concluded over the weekend.

So if you had tickets to one of the canceled concerts, now's your chance to redeem yourself.

Theory 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Feb. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Feb. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Ovation

Feb. 14 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Feb. 15 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Feb. 17 - Brandon, Miss. @ City Hall Live

Feb. 18 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Feb. 19 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

Feb. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center

Feb. 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory at Deep Ellum

Feb. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

Feb. 26 - Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino

Feb. 28 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

March 1 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

March 5 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

March 6 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Cafe

March 8 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

March 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

March 12 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

March 13 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall