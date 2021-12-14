Theory Announce 2022 U.S. ‘Say Nothing’ Tour
Theory have just announced their 2022 U.S. Say Nothing tour, where they'll be joined by special guests Black Stone Cherry and Shaman's Harvest for select dates.
The tour kicks off Feb. 11 in Indianapolis, Ind. with Black Stone Cherry, who will also support them on their Feb. 12 and Feb. 14 shows. For the remainder of the run, Shaman's Harvest will open for them. The final concert is set for March 13 in Charleston, S.C.
See the full list of dates below. The pre-sale for tickets will begin tomorrow (Dec. 15) at 10AM local time, and the general sale will take place Friday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Get tickets and more information here.
Theory were out on tour earlier this year in support of their 2020 album Say Nothing, but were forced to cut out part of the trek out of concern for COVID-19. As a result, a few shows that were scheduled for the end of August as well as all of their September dates were canceled. The tour picked back up in October, and just concluded over the weekend.
So if you had tickets to one of the canceled concerts, now's your chance to redeem yourself.
Theory 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Feb. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
Feb. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Ovation
Feb. 14 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre
Feb. 15 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Feb. 17 - Brandon, Miss. @ City Hall Live
Feb. 18 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Feb. 19 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
Feb. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center
Feb. 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory at Deep Ellum
Feb. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
Feb. 26 - Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino
Feb. 28 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen
March 1 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
March 5 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch
March 6 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Cafe
March 8 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
March 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore
March 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
March 12 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
March 13 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall