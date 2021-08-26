Theory of a Deadman have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates, from now until October, out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tyler Connolly-led rockers, who now mostly go by the more concise moniker Theory, revealed the unfortunate development to fans in an online message on Thursday (Aug. 26).

The canceled shows include three concerts with 3 Doors Down this weekend (Aug. 27-29) in Arizona and California. (It appears the events are carrying on without them.) The canceled September concerts encompass a planned United States trek with Connolly collaborator Cory Marks. Theory plan to pick things back up in October when they're due to tour the U.S. with 10 Years.

See the group's remaining 2021 tour dates down toward the bottom of this post.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce we will not be appearing with 3 Doors Down this coming weekend," Theory said, "and that we will be canceling all of our September tour dates (with the exception of Mobile and Orlando, which will move to November — please check theoryofficial.com for new dates)."

The band explained, "We have decided that with the current surge in COVID cases, made worse by delta variant breakthrough cases, this is the right thing to do to ensure the safety of our fans and crew members. This wasn't an easy choice for us, but we feel it is the right one."

The news arrives as several musicians are facing COVID-related health setbacks: In the past month, Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd all revealed they'd tested positive for the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. Korn recently rescheduled concerts after singer Jonathan Davis contracted COVID; Buckcherry did the same after two members got it.

COVID vaccination efforts are ongoing — 51 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as of Aug. 25. But the fate of many fall concerts and fests hangs in the balance, and the CDC again recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings.

Theory of a Deadman + 10 Years Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 29 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val-Air Ballroom

Oct. 30 – Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

Oct. 31 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Nov. 2 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland

Nov. 3 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theater

Nov. 5 – Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino

Nov. 6 – Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

Nov. 7 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Hall

Nov. 9 – Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen #%

Nov. 10 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live %

Nov. 12 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Nov. 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brookyln Bowl

Nov. 14 – Louisville, Ky. @ Old Foresters

Nov. 16 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts %

Nov. 17 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Room %

Nov. 19 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland

Nov. 20 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Nov. 21 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Nov. 23 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Nov. 24 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Nov. 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Nov. 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Nov. 30 – Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room

Dec. 1 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events

Dec. 3 – Minneapolis, Min.. @ Skyway

Dec. 4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Dec. 7 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 8 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Dec. 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit Hall

Dec. 11 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Mountain Grand

Dec. 12 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Dec. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

Dec. 15 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Dec. 17 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

# With Cory Marks

% Without 10 Years