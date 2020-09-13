Three Killswitch Engage Songs Reach New Sales Milestones

It was a good week for Killswitch Engage, who saw three of their tracks reach new sales heights. The RIAA has now certified "My Curse" as a platinum track (for one million units) and "The End of Heartache" and their cover of Dio's "Holy Diver" as gold recordings (for a half-million units).

"My Curse" was the lead single from Killswitch Engage's fourth album, As Daylight Dies, which arrived in 2006. It reached No. 21 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and features Howard Jones on vocals.

"The End of Heartache" was the second single and title track from their third album, which dropped in 2004. It was their first album to feature Jones as their vocalist. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Killswitch Engage's cover of Dio's "Holy Diver" initially appeared on the High Voltage!: A Brief History of Rock compilation before later being added as a bonus track on As Daylight Dies. The song peaked at No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

Killswitch Engage are currently promoting their 2019 album, Atonement.