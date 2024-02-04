10 Times Artists ROCKED the Grammys on Mainstream TV

Here are 10 times artists totally rocked the Grammys on mainstream TV.

Like a lot of awards shows, the Grammys is often accused of being too safe in terms of both their nominations/winners and the musicians they pick to play each year’s event. After all, the Recording Academy probably doesn’t want to ruffle too many feathers, right?

That said, there have been at least a handful of surprisingly heavy and hectic live performances since the annual ceremony began in 1959.

We’re not just talking about the music, either, as many of those artists also jolted audiences with their look, messages and/or cool (and possibly unexpected) collaborations.

Need proof? Well, just check out the 10 examples below, as each of them is positively exhilarating!

READ MORE: 28 of the Most Memorable Rock Music Festival Performances of All Time

Yes, there are a few non-rock and metal musicians here, but they still deserve a spot on our list because of how electrifying they were. (Plus, the Rock Hall defines “rock & roll” as “a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing” – and they honor “the sound of youth culture and . . . artists whose music connects us all” – so blame them if you disagree with us!)