Tom Morello + Bring Me the Horizon Rage on New Song ‘Let’s Get the Party Started’

Tom Morello is ready to get the pit started, and he's getting a little help from Bring Me the Horizon. The two acts have collaborated on the new song "Let's Get The Party Started" for Morello's upcoming solo album The Atlas Underground Fire.

While Morello has shown his ability to pull off a number of styles over the years, the new single has more of a Rage Against the Machine feel, with a vibrant energy that is certain to move listeners. Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes brings the perfect mix of melodic verses and aggressive belting, while the two acts also make their mission known with a lyric video featuring a mix of audiences moshing, crowd surfing and generally enjoying the chaotic heights of live music.

Morello said of the pairing with the U.K. rockers, “Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that. I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before."

He added, “This song was written on three continents – Oli [Sykes] was in Brazil, Jordan [Fish] was in England and then I was here in L.A. It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit.”

Morello also tipped, “This song also has one of my favorite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

Get a closer listen and look at the lyrics below.

Tom Morello Featuring Bring Me the Horizon, "Let's Get the Party Started" Lyrics

If I’ve heard it once I’ve heard it a thousand fucking times

The voices in my head keep telling me I’m doing fine

I say it with a straight face that it's just another line

But it's more than that

‘Cos there's no way back Here I go I’m trippin’ where have I been

I got a feelin’ like i'm slippin’, I’m on my knees

Just wanna run, will I ever, ever be free

It’s now or never

It’s time to sink or swim ‘Cos I’m going off the deep end

Yeah I'm drowning inside

And it doesn't feel important if I’m dead or alive

Feeling fifty shades of fucked up

Going out of my mind

I don't wanna face my demons

So let's get the party started God damn this’ll make me sick

Fuck my life ‘cos I’m done with it

Can't fix me ‘cos you don’t know shit

Better be scarred than to not have lived I'm so happy I could die right now

I'm so happy I could die right now, yeah

I'm so happy I could die right now

Someone fucking kill me I'm so happy I could die right now

I'm so happy I could die right now

I'm so happy I could die right now

Will someone fucking kill me? Get the party started Get the party started ‘Cos I'm going off the deep end

And I'm drowning inside

And it doesn't seem important if I’m dead or I’m alive

Feeling fifty shades of fucked up

Going out of my mind

I don't wanna face my demons

So let's get the party started

As stated, Morello is ramping up to the Oct. 15 release of The Atlas Underground Fire. The album has already yielded the ethereal sounding "Driving to Texas" with Phantogram and a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. Pre-orders are currently happening here.