Tool Are Releasing a ‘10,000 Days’-Inspired Collectible Fetus Skull Statue

Tool are no strangers to putting out weirdly imaginative and elaborate paraphernalia for their records (just look at video screen and speakers that came with Fear Inoculum’s physical CD release). So, it only makes sense that they’re about to commemorate 2006’s 10,000 Days with a fetus skull statue, right?

The band unveiled the limited edition “Fetus Skull Maquette” – as they call it – this past Friday (Dec. 9) via social media. As Blabbermouth noted, a maquette is “a model for a larger piece of sculpture, created in order to visualize how it might look and to work out approaches and materials for how it might be made.”

The quartet also mentioned that it’ll be their first collectible statue, and that it’s inspired by the album artwork of longtime collaborator Alex Grey.

Clearly, this is what Tool were teasing last month with that cryptic Instagram post, leading to a wide-range of reactions from fans regarding the big reveal.

For instance, one Facebook user wrote: “If you told me when I woke up this morning that I would want a fetus skull for Christmas before lunchtime then I wouldn’t believe you, but now I would like a fetus skull for Christmas.” In contrast, someone on Instagram sarcastically replied: “Didn’t Indiana Jones already find that shit?”

Oddly enough, Tool didn’t post the announcement on Twitter.

Those looking to buy the item will be able to do so starting this Friday (Dec. 16) at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. However, it’s unclear how much the skull will cost, how many will be available or how exactly interested fans can purchase it.

You can see Tool’s full “Fetus Skull Maquette” announcement – and more reactions from fans – below.

