Tool Reveal First 2019 European Tour Dates Around Major Festivals
Tool were announced earlier this morning as one of the headliners for the Download Festival in the U.K., and now they've revealed that there will be a full-on European trek surrounding the stop. Along the way, they'll play the Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park festivals, the Impact Festival, the Firenze Rocks Festival, the Copenhell Festival and Spain's Download Festival on top of the aforementioned stop at Donington's Download. Check here for ticket links.
While the news of Tool touring is always exciting, there's an extra bit of anticipation for the upcoming dates given the band's desire to put out their long-awaited follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days album in the new year. No official details for the album have been announced, but the newly booked shows will certainly spark speculation that perhaps new music will be arriving around the tour's start.
Just last month, singer Maynard James Keenan offered an update on the album, stating, "Scratch vox tracked awhile ago. AJ (Adam Jones) deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust." He concluded the post adding, "Long way 2 go but much closer," with the hashtags #TOOL and #2019 added.
Tool 2019 European Tour
June 2 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 4 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
June 5 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle
June 7 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring
June 9 - Nuermberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park
June 11 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena (‘Impact Festival‘)
June 13 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks Festival
June 16 - Donington, U.K. @ Download Festival
June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival
June 25 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
June 30 - Madrid, Spain @ Download Festival
July 2 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
