Tool were announced earlier this morning as one of the headliners for the Download Festival in the U.K., and now they've revealed that there will be a full-on European trek surrounding the stop. Along the way, they'll play the Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park festivals, the Impact Festival, the Firenze Rocks Festival, the Copenhell Festival and Spain's Download Festival on top of the aforementioned stop at Donington's Download. Check here for ticket links.

While the news of Tool touring is always exciting, there's an extra bit of anticipation for the upcoming dates given the band's desire to put out their long-awaited follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days album in the new year. No official details for the album have been announced, but the newly booked shows will certainly spark speculation that perhaps new music will be arriving around the tour's start.

Just last month, singer Maynard James Keenan offered an update on the album, stating, "Scratch vox tracked awhile ago. AJ (Adam Jones) deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust." He concluded the post adding, "Long way 2 go but much closer," with the hashtags #TOOL and #2019 added.

Tool 2019 European Tour

June 2 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 4 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 5 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle

June 7 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring

June 9 - Nuermberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park

June 11 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena (‘Impact Festival‘)

June 13 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks Festival

June 16 - Donington, U.K. @ Download Festival

June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival

June 25 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 30 - Madrid, Spain @ Download Festival

July 2 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

