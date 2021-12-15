Tool Drummer Danny Carey Gets First Court Date for Alleged Assault

Tool drummer Danny Carey will make his first court appearance to answer to assault charges on Jan. 12.

As previously reported, Carey was arrested over the weekend after getting into an altercation at the Kansas City airport. The musician had been in town and had performed with the University of Kansas band during a basketball game with longtime rival the University of Missouri.

It was reported that the musician was arrested for misdemeanor assault after "getting into it with an employee working security at the airport" and may face a fine up to $13,900. Not long after the initial report came out, TMZ published video of Carey repeatedly using a homophobic slur while engaged in the altercation with a male airport employee. A police report was later sent to the prosecutor in the case and the musician was released on bond.

It has not been revealed as of yet if Carey's legal matter will affect Tool's upcoming tour dates. The band is scheduled to kick off a slate of U.S. shows beginning Jan. 10 in Eugene, Ore.. There is no date booked for Jan. 12, though the band has shows in Washington and Idaho on Jan. 11 and 13. See their tour schedule here.