Tool’s Danny Carey Arrested for Assault in Airport, Video Released

Tool drummer Danny Carey has been arrested for assault after getting into an altercation at the Kansas City airport, according to TMZ.

Law Enforcement reported that airport police responded to a quarrel between two men, one of which was Carey. TMZ reports that he was arrested for misdemeanor assault after "getting into it with an employee working security at the airport" and may face a fine up to $13,900. TMZ also published that Carey reportedly used a homophobic slur during his altercation with the male airport employee. The police report has been sent to the prosecutors who will determine the exact charges. Carey was released on bond.

TMZ published a video of Carey's arrest, which was documented by a civilian outside the airport terminal.

Over the weekend, the drummer was in attendance at the University of Kansas vs. the University of Missouri men's basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas. He performed the Jimi Hendrix song "Fire" on the drums, along with the Kansas band. See a video below.

Last week, Carey was also part of an all-star lineup of musicians who played a brief set of songs for charity, raising money for the Malibu Elementary School. Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney and Ozzy Osbourne / Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt were also part of the project.

Hopefully the situation is settled soon, as Tool are set to head out on the road in 2022 for a U.S. tour starting in January, and then they'll make their way over to Europe in April. See the entire tour schedule here.

Danny Carey Plays 'Fire' at the University of Kansas Basketball Game