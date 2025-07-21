Tool will close out the year with their first Hawaiian concert in more than a decade.

The prog-metal giants will play at Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena on Dec. 19, marking their first performance in Hawaii since 2011.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets are available to the Tool Army from July 23 through 24. You can find more information at the band's website.

Tool also announced a pair of shows in Japan that will mark their first performances in the country since 2013. They'll play the K-Arena Yokohama on Dec. 11 and the Glion Arena Kobe on Dec. 13.

How Tool Ended Up Playing at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Show

Tool recently played at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning reunion concert, which doubled as Ozzy Osbourne's farewell performance. They covered Sabbath's "Hand of Doom" and performed their own songs "Forty Six & 2" and "Ænema," sharing the stage with other rock and metal titans such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Anthrax and Rival Sons.

Guitarist Adam Jones said Tool initially weren't going to take part in the star-studded event, but they changed their mind after realizing three of the band's four members had already committed to performing separately at the show with other musicians.

"It hit me, and I said, 'If the three of us are there – and I know Justin [Chancellor] will want to do it,'" Jones told Guitar World. "I went back to our people and went, 'Why don't we just do it? We're all going to be there.' That's how it happened – and why it was announced later."

Tool released their most recent album, Fear Inoculum, in 2019. It marked their first full-length since 2006's 10,000 Days.