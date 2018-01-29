Tool’s Maynard James Keenan: New Album ‘Not Coming Out This Summer’

Tool fans are undoubtedly psyched about the idea of the band's long-awaited album finally nearing completion, but the anticipation may be somewhat tempered following Maynard James Keenan's latest tweet.

In a Twitter discussion that Keenan weighed in on, the singer corrected a fan suggesting that he had stated both Tool and A Perfect Circle albums would be coming out. "Only said new APC," responded Keenan. After more discussion in the thread took place with one fan commenting on Danny Carey and Adam Jones' recent talks about the disc, Keenan reiterated, "Not. Coming out this summer. Not."

In our chat with Danny Carey last December, the drummer was asked about a new Tool disc coming in 2018. "Yes. I’m saying definitely," Carey replied. "We’ll probably have it done in the first half [of the year] if things go as planned. There’s setup times and manufacturing – I can never predict all that, it seems like it’s constantly evolving. [What time of year it will be out] I can’t tell you." He has reiterated that statement in several interviews since, though seeming less confident, stating to Kerrang, "2019? Is that what I said? Oh, 2018 (laughs) … Yeah, it’ll be out at some point in 2018."

Jones, meanwhile, in an in a posting on his Instagram earlier this month, stated, "Music is done. Lyrics coming in hard." So while there is no firm release date, the band does appear to be closing in on finishing the album. Stay tuned and we'll keep you up to date on the progress of the release as news comes.

