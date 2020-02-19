Watch Tool Perform ‘7empest’ Live for the First Time

Tool have finally played their epic “7empest” live in concert. At their Feb. 18 gig in Sydney, Australia, Tool performed the entire 15-minute piece for a very lucky crowd.

Of course, Tool have strict rules on fans recording with their smart phones, but a couple of sneaky concertgoers managed to grab portions of the marathon track. Altogether, 10 minutes of the track’s live debut was documented, so check it out at the bottom of this post.

Tool’s “7empest” won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. When accepting the award, drummer Danny Carey stated, "Wow, it kind of renews my faith in humankind out there that there's fans that can listen to a 12-minute song." He went on to thank "all the gods," adding it wasn't a good time to piss any of them off, as well as his bandmates and his family. As artists we're influenced by those who came before us and as far as the great drum gods, I do my best to channel them, namely John Bonham, Tony Williams and my good friend Neil Peart. This is for all of you guys."

After their 2020 shows in Australia and New Zealand, Tool will return to the United States for a handful of gigs in March, plus a headlining slot at Bonnaroo this summer. For tickets to Tool's upcoming shows, click here.