No, Tool Weren’t Dropped From Black Sabbath + Ozzy’s Final Show

Tool fans, we can confirm that the band will be part of the Ozzy + Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning concert despite speculation over the weekend that the band had been dropped from the bill.

Over the weekend, fans began to speculate about the band's participation in the festival after their name had been conspicuously absent from an official show poster. The poster was tied to the Mercury Studios announcement that the Back to the Beginning show would be livestreamed.

That led fans to wonder if the band had been booted from the event, especially after a recent interview with Sharon Osbourne circulated late last week in which she had shared with Metal Hammer that she had a "huge, huge to-do" with another band manager over the Back to the Beginning show and implied that a band had been thrown off the bill.

Fans on Reddit began to speculate about the possibility of Tool being the band removed after the poster omission, while some fans suggested that they might have been omitted from the poster because they simply hadn't agreed to livestream their portion of the concert.

Tool Will Be Playing Ozzy + Sabbath's Farewell Concert

Despite the speculation, it appears as though Tool's omission from the poster was merely a promotional oversight. They were not among the initial acts named for the show and added at a later time, so it's possible an early poster was used in promotion.

Tool had actually posted the livestream link on their socials, while Ozzy Osbourne's Facebook account reportedly responded to a fan that was asking if Tool were still playing that they were.

In addition, Tool's name was later updated to the streaming graphic and a representative from the band also confirmed to Loudwire that they were part of the bill.

Though tickets to the Back to the Beginning concert sold out rather quickly, the livestream now provides the best option for fans to catch this historic performance. There are ticketing and bundle options available for those who want to check out the show.

In addition to Ozzy, Black Sabbath and Tool, the day will feature sets from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons, along with many other rock and metal stars joining together to form supergroups throughout the day.

Learn more about the Back to the Beginning livestream and get your tickets through the Back to the Beginning website.