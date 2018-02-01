Tremonti Announce ‘A Dying Machine’ Album Title, New Label Deal

Mark Tremonti's balancing act will swing back to his self-titled band Tremonti in 2018 and the guitarist/vocalist has some news to share. The band's fourth full-length album will be titled A Dying Machine and it will be released as part of a new worldwide record deal with Napalm Records. Tremonti made the announcement in the video teaser above.

“I’m really looking forward to partnering up with Napalm again after they did such an excellent job promoting Alter Bridge,” explains the musician.

Details are still being ironed out on an official release date, but that has not kept Tremonti from starting up a pre-order for the disc, giving fans various bundle options. You can also head to the Fret 12 pre-order to check into an exclusive listening party and performance event scheduled for May 12 in Orlando.

The trio of Mark Tremonti, Eric Friedman and Garrett Whitlock are currently working with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette in the studio for A Dying Machine, with an official release plan expected to be revealed shortly.

Tremonti will also be quite busy this year, having signed on as direct support for Iron Maiden in Europe this summer. They've also booked a number of festival appearances, adding Carolina Rebellion, Lunatic Luau, the Graspop Metal Meeting, Hellfest and Wacken Open Air to their touring schedule. See all of their scheduled stops here.

Tremonti recently teamed up with Dustie Waring and Loudwire's Gear Factor host Squiggy to surprise Aftershock's Shred Contest winner Keona Lee at the NAMM convention. Watch the fun in the video below.

Watch Mark Tremonti + Dustie Waring Surprise Shredder Keona Lee at NAMM