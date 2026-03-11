On Tuesday (March 10), the multi-talented Tuk Smith joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate his latest EP, 2025's Troubled Paradise, and discuss his journey from rural Georgia to where he is today.

"Rock and roll has just really been all encompassing to me in some form or fashion for the majority of my life," he admitted to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"I grew up in rural Georgia, middle Georgia, Deep South. There's some people that influence you in good ways and some people that influence you in bad ways. So, the stricter, more religious, more close-minded — the more I wanted to rebel."

Smith laughingly said he probably should have went to therapy, but instead, he did his best to do therapy himself through music.

"[Music] was just a way for me to rebel and put middle fingers up," he shared.

"I was anti-everything and dyed my hair and 'F you.' It was a very combative thing. That was kind of from my home life, it kind of spawned from that. That's how I got into [punk] — but then I got into all kinds of stuff from that and met so many people. It was a beautiful thing, man."

Though some might think it would be hard to find camaraderie for this in rural Georgia, Smith said he was fortunate to find some other "deeply troubled people" like him.

"It doesn't matter how you're raised, your monetary background, some people just are artists and want to be creative."

That creativity started in the rebellious nature of punk rock but shifted into the more straight-ahead rock and roll that he's become known for today. That turning point came thanks to some people who took him under their wings.

"In Atlanta, I was kind of fortunate to be mentored by some guys who were older than me that had almost made it to the top of the mountain and quite didn't," he said.

"They ended up doing a lot of production things and I kind of mentored under some producers and things like that. It dawned on me that to do what I wanted to do, it was about the song. Not about my hair, not about smashing shit on stage. I had to figure out how to write songs."

Once that clicked, it was full speed ahead for Smith.

"When you get into songwriting, you really resonate with the great songwriters," Smith said.

"It opened up my brain ... I'm recording my own records as well as producing them. It's a lot of work [but] the last record I did, [Troubled Paradise], it feels like steps up for me. I'm starting to be more respected by some of my heroes."

What Else Did Tuk Smith Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How the pandemic affected his start as a solo artist: "I'm probably not the brightest person in the world with common sense, because I probably would have quit this a long time ago. But you can't help what you love. You can't help who you love...I have no idea why I wake up and I'm so driven. I work constantly on this ... When COVID came, I lost the Airbourne tour, I was about to get a KISS tour. I was so happy. So the psychological effects on me, it was really hard to sit at home after hyping yourself up to go on the world stage."

Why he enjoys producing for and working with other artists: "I think that a lot of musicians, including myself, can be incredibly self-centered and self-absorbed. For me, it's a job and I make a living and I've been fortunate enough to take care of myself financially the last couple of years. I'm so blessed to be able to work with artists, but also it feels so good to be able to help people finish songs and see their ideas come to fruition. Because when I was coming up, a lot of people helped me."

What's next for Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts: "I just got back from a 36-day European tour. We're doing it bare bones. It was brutal. I do love touring, but it's just not financially the way it should be. So I have to be a little more picky about shows I'm doing. I'm going back to the UK this summer. I wrote like 40 songs with and for other people last year, maybe more. I had a hard time writing for me, so the last couple of months, since I've been home [I'm] writing my stuff, trying to get those ideas out. So hopefully I'll have a record and some shows this year for sure."

