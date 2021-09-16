Turnstile, Gatecreeper Set to Play Post Malone’s 2021 Posty Fest

Just as Post Malone blurs the lines of genres, so does his annual festival. The musician just announced the lineup for his third annual Posty Fest and among the rock and metal performers on the bill are the buzzy Turnstile and crushing death metallers Gatecreeper.

The festival is also filled with plenty of rap, hip-hop, pop and alternative acts, with the lineup also including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Tyga, Peach Tree Rascals and plenty more.

The concert will take place in Dallas, Texas (okay, technically Arlington) just outside of the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium Oct. 30-31. Though just announced, tickets are going fast and remaining ticket and travel packages are currently on sale here.

This marks the festival's return after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. This also marks the first time it's been a two-day event. See the full lineup listed below.