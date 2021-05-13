Twenty One Pilots Make Their Own Chipotle Burrito, Literally

Twenty One Pilots and Chipotle Mexican Grill have teamed up to bring music-loving fast casual diners the official Twenty One Pilots Burrito.

But what experience does the Ohio alt-rock duo have in making CalMex cuisine? Sure, Twenty One Pilots might be adept music-makers, but can they build a burrito? Surprisingly, perhaps, they can — or, at least, drummer Josh Dun has the burrito know-how. In a new video advertisement displaying his talent, he hops behind a Chipotle counter, uninformed and all, where he whips one up for lead singer Tyler Joseph.

Watch the ad down toward the bottom of this post.

"We hit our favorite spot @chipotletweets and created the official Twenty One Pilots Burrito together," Twenty One Pilots shared via Twitter on Thursday (May 13).

Only available to order through Chipotle's online ordering app or website (hint: scroll down), the Twenty One Pilots Burrito contains chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce, and queso blanco. It costs $8.65 and comes in at 1050 calories.

Twenty One Pilots' sixth album, Scaled and Icy, arrives on May 21. (So far, listeners have been treated to the singles "Shy Away" and "Choker.") A virtual concert supporting the effort, Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience, airs at 8PM ET on release day. (Get tickets and info here.)

Meanwhile, a Twenty One Pilots Burrito is currently just a click away.

Twenty One Pilots Go to Chipotle

Twitter: @twentyonepilots