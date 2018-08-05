Jeordie White has placed memorabilia items from his time in Marilyn Manson up for sale. White, better known as Twiggy Ramirez during his days performing with Marilyn Manson, has listed a stage-worn mask and an Antichrist Superstar-era jacket on eBay.

If you want to get in on the mask, you'll need to act quickly as the item deadline is Monday (Aug. 6) afternoon. At press time, there had been 14 bids with the mask going for $860. Check out the mask here.

You have a little more time on the Antichrist Superstar-era jacket, which can be viewed and bid upon here. The deadline comes Tuesday (Aug. 7) afternoon. The jacket is currently up to $1,575, but 63 people have bid upon the jacket.

Ramirez initially played bass for Manson on some of the band's biggest albums. He exited the group in 2002, only to return in 2008, splitting time between bass and guitar for the band until his exit again in 2017. This came following a rape accusation from former Jack Off Jill frontwoman, Jessicka Addams. At the time, Manson commented, "I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well."

