Underoath are set to launch a streaming concert unlike any other with their Voyeurist: Digital Ghost livestream.

The virtual event commences on Dec. 3, and to mark the occasion, one lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes the band's rare Observatory albums box set, a ticket to Digital Ghost and an event T-shirt, plus a copy of their upcoming album Voyeurist on vinyl.

To enter the contest and see photos of the prizes, head down toward the bottom of this post.

The box set contains three pivotal Underoath albums — They're Only Chasing Safety (2004), Define the Great Line (2006) and Lost in the Sound of Separation (2008) — in a vinyl collection called Underoath: Observatory, after the name of the band's 2020 livestream series that found them playing each in full over separate concerts.

The new Digital Ghost show will find Underoath performing Voyeurist in its entirety. The visual side of the performance aims to be a unique and immersive mix of live action and other video components meant to dazzle and possibly even discombobulate the viewer.

Underoath's Tim McTague explains, "When we started conceptualizing the Voyeurist event, we knew that we wanted to do something different than a traditional livestream. We have done three of them and, coming back a year after Observatory, we knew we didn't want to just repeat the cycle. One of the biggest goals was the idea of blending narrative with the visuals. Threading the needle on a live performance while adding in cinematic elements was a big part of Digital Ghost."

Voyeurist arrives Jan. 14, 2022. It's already yielded the songs "Damn Excuses," "Hallelujah," "Pneumonia" and "Cycle." Learn more at voyeurist.io. Get tickets to the Voyeurist: Digital Ghost livestream here.

NOTE: This contest is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Fans can enter to win now through Dec. 1 at 12PM ET, after which time the contest will be closed and a winner will be selected.

Contest: Enter to Win Underoath Box Set, Livestream Ticket + T-Shirt, New Album

Underoath: Observatory Box Set

Tooth & Nail Records

Underoath Digital Ghost T-Shirt

Underoath

Underoath Voyeurist Vinyl Album

Fearless Records