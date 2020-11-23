The Undertaker Retires From WWE on 30th Anniversary of His Debut

The Undertaker retired from WWE last night (Nov. 22) on the 30th anniversary of his Survivor Series debut. After being honored by a ring filled with WWE Superstars, Taker finally put his iconic career to rest.

2020 has been one big victory lap for The Undertaker, beginning with his incredible Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. Taker’s Last Ride documentary series also aired on the WWE Network, pulling back the curtain on Mark Calaway’s character for the first time. After much speculation on the finality of his career, the final nail was finally placed in Taker’s career last night.

WWE legends like Ric Flair, Triple H, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, the Big Show, Kane, Booker T, Shane McMahon and more began the Undertaker tribute before Vince McMahon himself made a rare in-ring appearance, praising The Undertaker before announcing him into the ring.

Once the stage was set for Taker, the Deadman kept his retirement speech short. “My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace,” he said before a hologram of late manager Paul Bearer appeared. As the Bearer hologram held up his iconic urn, The Undertaker performed his signature kneel and slowly walked back up the entrance ramp to end Survivor Series 2020. Watch below.

The Undertaker Says His Final Farewell to the WWE Universe: Survivor Series 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)

Loudwire recently partnered with WWE and Wines That Rock to give away a custom Undertaker guitar. Fans can still enter to win the LTD Taker axe here. We also recently interviewed The Undertaker about his favorite metal bands and more.

WWE Pays Tribute to The Undertaker With Final Farewell