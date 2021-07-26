Love 'em or hate 'em, Limp Bizkit have given us some unforgettable moments. Take a look at over 30 years of video from Fred Durst and the boys.

White rappers were an endangered species in the 1980s, but Fred Durst was one of the few brave enough to publicly tackle the lyrical art form. In a home video from 1989, Durst recorded himself rapping and dancing, hoping to be discovered as an 18-year-old diamond in the rough.

If you watched Tom Green’s House Tonight in the late 2000s, you may remember Fred Durst’s infamous appearance. Arriving with thick glasses, a full beard, and long, unkept hair, Durst trolled Green for the entire episode, pretending to be a completely spaced-out, catatonic rock ’n’ roll burnout. Durst’s performance was masterful, and it fooled even a master prankster like Green.

Did you catch guitarist Wes Borland on the TV show Oddities? The Bizkit axeman is quite the collector of bizarre items, including deformed human skulls. Taking the show inside his home, which could be mistaken for a Ripley’s Believe-it-or-Not, Borland was hesitant to sell off his stretched-head Peruvian skull, but made a deal on yet another piece of morbid memorabilia.

Check out these 10 Unforgettable Limp Bizkit Moments in the Loud List below.

10 Unforgettable Limp Bizkit Moments