In this week's Loud List, we present you with 10 unforgettable Tool moments.

Last week's video compilation featured some of the most memorable moments of Linkin Park's career in honor of their reunion, but this week's is all about one of the most beloved metal bands to come out of the '90s rock scene — Tool.

Unlike Linkin Park, Tool unfortunately didn't release a new song or announce their next album yet, but they did reveal some tour dates recently. Plus, any day is a good day to celebrate them, and their incredibly devoted fanbase would argue in favor of that as well.

We compiled 10 of the most memorable moments from Tool's live performances, interviews, awards shows and more into one video for your viewing pleasure. You'll see some of the most iconic Maynard James Keenan screams, how witty the members can be at times, their Grammy acceptance speech and how Keenan handles individuals who climb on his stage.

Let's face it — Keenan can make a pretty average moment feel unforgettable with some of the outfits he's worn during shows over the years.

Check out the video for yourself below and their tour dates on their website. Hopefully, we'll get a new album before 2030.

10 Unforgettable Tool Moments