HIM’s Ville Valo Confirms 2023 Release for Debut Solo Album

The logical next step for former HIM vocalist Ville Valo has now been confirmed. His debut solo album, while using the moniker VV, will be released in early 2023. The album is titled Neon Noir and it's on track for a Jan. 13 release through Heartagram Records.

The singer has been dipping his toes back into the music world in recent years after HIM's 2017 split. “As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again," says Valo. "Eventually, I decided put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That's how VV was born."

The first sign of his return came in 2020 wit the three-song Gothica Fennica Vol. 1 EP, and all three of the tracks - "Salute the Sanguine," "Run Away From the Sun" and "Saturnine Saturnalia" - all turn up on Neon Noir. So do "Loveletting" and "Echolocate Your Love," the first two singles from the forthcoming album that were released earlier this year. They're part of a 12-song set, with the full track listing and artwork available below.

Speaking about the new album, Valo states, "Neon Noir is a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night. It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope." Pre-orders for the album are now available here.

Ville is also planning to tour in support of the record, having previously announced dates in the U.S., U.K. and North America. Those dates are seen below and you can pick up tickets here.

VV, Neon Noir Album Artwork + Track Listing

"Echolocate Your Love"

"Run Away From the Sun"

"Neon Noir"

"Loveletting"

"The Foreverlost"

"Baby Lacrimarium"

"Salute the Sanguine"

"In Trenodia"

"Heartful of Ghosts"

"Saturnine Saturnalia"

"Zener Solitaire"

"Vertigo Eyes"

VV (Ville Valo) 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

April 01 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 02 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 04 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

April 05 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

April 06 — Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews Hall

April 08 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

April 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

April 13 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit

April 14 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 16 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

April 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 25 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 26 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

April 27 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 28 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

April 30 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

May 01 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

May 03 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 04 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 05 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

May 07 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza