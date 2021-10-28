Volbeat Unveil Thrashy + Anthemic New Song ‘Becoming’

New album release date is inching closer for Volbeat and the band is sharing yet another new song from their forthcoming album, Servant of the Mind. Take a listen to the new song "Becoming" in the player toward the bottom of this post.

"Becoming" opens with some of the thrashiest sounding music the band has produced, but then pulls back in a more chugging verse and anthemic melodic chorus that hits the sweet spots of Michael Poulsen's vocal. Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the lyric video for the song below:

Volbeat, "Becoming" Lyrics

Every morning is a new day

Where we’re born again

And becoming the center of the bliss Laughing at the past

The skin is shredded in the back

And becoming the pieces of a mask And with the devil’s exit

Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher

Now finding peace and in Zen

And watching the flames go higher and higher Silence is the best

Reply to a fool, remember that

And you’re not falling

But just the better man And with the devil’s exit

Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher

Now finding peace and in Zen

And watching the flames go higher and higher And with the devil’s exit

Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher

Now finding peace and in Zen

And watching the flames go higher and higher

And with the devil’s exit

Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher

Now finding peace and in Zen

And watching the flames go higher and higher

"Becoming" is the fourth piece of new music to come from the band's Servant of the Mind album. The group started earlier this year by simultaneously releasing "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen For," then followed up with the song "Shotgun Blues." It's been an eventful year for the group, who also separately issued a stellar cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me" for the Blacklist compilation.

If you like what you hear, "Becoming" is available via the platform of your choosing here, while you can pre-order the Servant of the Mind album ahead of its Dec. 3 release right here. Volbeat will also kick off their next round of touring on Jan. 25 in Reno, Nev. Get all their tour dates and ticketing info at this location.