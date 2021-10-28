Volbeat Unveil Thrashy + Anthemic New Song ‘Becoming’
New album release date is inching closer for Volbeat and the band is sharing yet another new song from their forthcoming album, Servant of the Mind. Take a listen to the new song "Becoming" in the player toward the bottom of this post.
"Becoming" opens with some of the thrashiest sounding music the band has produced, but then pulls back in a more chugging verse and anthemic melodic chorus that hits the sweet spots of Michael Poulsen's vocal. Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the lyric video for the song below:
Volbeat, "Becoming" Lyrics
Every morning is a new day
Where we’re born again
And becoming the center of the bliss
Laughing at the past
The skin is shredded in the back
And becoming the pieces of a mask
And with the devil’s exit
Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher
Now finding peace and in Zen
And watching the flames go higher and higher
Silence is the best
Reply to a fool, remember that
And you’re not falling
But just the better man
And with the devil’s exit
Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher
Now finding peace and in Zen
And watching the flames go higher and higher
And with the devil’s exit
Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher
Now finding peace and in Zen
And watching the flames go higher and higher
And with the devil’s exit
Oh baby, the flames went higher and higher
Now finding peace and in Zen
And watching the flames go higher and higher
Volbeat, "Becoming"
"Becoming" is the fourth piece of new music to come from the band's Servant of the Mind album. The group started earlier this year by simultaneously releasing "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen For," then followed up with the song "Shotgun Blues." It's been an eventful year for the group, who also separately issued a stellar cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me" for the Blacklist compilation.
If you like what you hear, "Becoming" is available via the platform of your choosing here, while you can pre-order the Servant of the Mind album ahead of its Dec. 3 release right here. Volbeat will also kick off their next round of touring on Jan. 25 in Reno, Nev. Get all their tour dates and ticketing info at this location.