Former Slayer drummer Jon Dette is currently filling in for Volbeat drummer Jon Larsen as the Danish rockers who last month released their new album Servant of the Mind tour the U.S. with Ghost.

Larsen tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but he plans to rejoin Volbeat on the road once he can.

The switch caused Volbeat to miss the third date of the tour in Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena last Friday (Jan 28). Ghost and supporting act Twin Temple still played the show.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see fan-captured footage of Volbeat performing with Dette the following night in Portland, Ore., followed by the tour's remaining dates.

In a statement on Friday, Volbeat said, "Unfortunately this morning Jon tested positive for COVID, so we will have to cancel our appearance tonight at Idaho Center. Jon is asymptomatic and feeling fine, so we're hopeful he will be back behind the kit soon."

They added, "In the meantime, our great friend and amazing drummer Jon Dette is dropping everything to meet up with us in Portland and will be filling in until our Jon is cleared to return, so we can resume the tour tomorrow night."

Dette was briefly a member of Slayer, the defunct thrash metal icons, in 1996 and 1997, later filling in on tour with them in 2013. He does not appear on any of their studio albums. Dette has also performed with Testament, Anthrax, Iced Earth and more.

Volbeat, "Seal the Deal" (Live in Portland, Ore. - Jan. 29, 2022)

Ghost, Volbeat + Twin Temple Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 31 – W. Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Feb. 2 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 4 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 5 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Feb. 7 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 08 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Feb. 10 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 11 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Feb. 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Feb. 15 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Feb. 26 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center