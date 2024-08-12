VOTE: Better Chris Cornell Band – Audioslave vs. Soundgarden

This week on Loudwire Nights, we're saluting the amazing vocal talents of the late singer Chris Cornell and trying decide which of his bands - Audioslave or Soundgarden - was better. That's the battle at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club.

Cornell got his start in the '80s fronting the Seattle-based heavy hitters Soundgarden. Their career really started to take off in the early '90s with the boom of grunge music, delivering Top 10 albums and a slew of radio hits ranging from "Outshine" to "Blow Up the Outside World." The band, seemingly still at the height of their career, called it quits after the release of 1996's Down on the Upside, but would eventually reunite and crank out another studio album, 2012's King Animal, before Cornell's death.

In the aftermath of Soundgarden, Chris Cornell found his footing once again fronting the supergroup Audioslave, featuring three members of Rage Against the Machine with Cornell's power vocals leading the way. After the early successes of "Cochise" and "Like a Stone," Audioslave continued to be solid performers through the 2000s, dropping three studio albums in full.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle in the 8PM hour on Monday's Loudwire Nights airing. On Tuesday, he'll dedicate part of the 8PM hour to breaking down the argument for Audioslave, with Chuck's defense of Soundgarden coming Wednesday at 8PM. Your votes and rankings will ultimately determine the winner, whose music will be featured in a block in the 8PM hour on Friday. Simply use the form below to register your rankings.

READ MORE: The 5 Most Metal Soundgarden Songs

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.