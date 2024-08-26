It's the year of Creed, but which is the band's best album - My Own Prison or Human Clay? That's the debate at the heart of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Both were filled with hits and played different roles in the growth of the band in the late '90s and early 2000s. But does one stand out above the other? That's where you come in.

Creed caught their big break in 1997 with the title track from the My Own Prison album. The slow-burning single picked up steam and paved the path for future success with "Torn," "What's This Life For" and "One," which were all Top 5 singles on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

That early breakout then opened the door for mainstream popularity that would follow on 1999's Human Clay album. "Higher," "What If," "With Arms Wide Open" and "Are You Ready" gave them four more Top 5 singles en route to huge album sales.

